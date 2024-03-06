TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Cypriots want to reach an equal agreement, says TRNC president
Ersin Tatar expresses that isolation should be lifted to sit at the negotiation table with the Greek Cypriots, and direct flights and trade opportunities should be ensured.
Turkish Cypriots want to reach an equal agreement, says TRNC president
TRNC President Ersin Tatar stressed sovereignty and noted that the Turkish Cypriots want to reach an equal agreement. / Photo: AA / AA
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
March 6, 2024

The president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has said that they want a two-state solution based on equality in resolving the Cyprus issue.

Speaking on Wednesday at a meeting at the Turkish Embassy in Berlin, Ersin Tatar stressed sovereignty and noted that the Turkish Cypriots want to reach an equal agreement.

He stated that isolation should be lifted to sit at the negotiation table with the Greek Cypriots, and direct flights and trade opportunities should be ensured.

Tatar went on to say that the right of athletes to participate in competitions and meet with their counterparts should also be on the agenda.

RelatedTRNC president criticises German leader's visit to Greek Cypriot side

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

RECOMMENDED

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military operation as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.

As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece and the UK.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bangladesh panel says India's Adani power deal overpriced, flags procedural flaws
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks