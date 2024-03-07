Calling Israel an "occupying power" in Gaza, British Foreign Minister David Cameron has said he pressed Tel Aviv to increase the aid flow to the besieged enclave, which is suffering a dire humanitarian crisis after five months of war.

"The UK supports Israel's right to self-defence. But as the occupying power in Gaza, Israel has a legal responsibility to ensure aid is available for civilians," Cameron said on Wednesday.

"That responsibility has consequences, including when we as the UK assess whether Israel is compliant with international humanitarian law."

The United Nations has warned Palestinians in Gaza are nearing famine conditions amid critical shortages of food, water, fuel and medicine sparked by an Israeli siege and brutal invasion.

"We are still not seeing improvements on the ground. This must change," Cameron said he told Israeli war cabinet member and Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz during a meeting.

Cameron also told Gantz the UK was "deeply concerned" about the prospect of an Israeli invasion in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost town on the Egyptian border packed with displaced people living in crowded and unsanitary conditions.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Cameron said Gaza needed an "immediate humanitarian pause", increased capacity for aid distribution, including through land and sea routes, and an expansion of the type of humanitarian assistance allowed, including shelter and infrastructure repair.

Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza