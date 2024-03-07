"Significant biases" have been evident in the British media over its coverage of Gaza since October 7, with "emotive language" describing Israelis as victims of attacks 11 times more than Palestinians, according to a report.

The report Media Bias Gaza 2023-24, published on Wednesday, exposed "significant biases in media coverage" in the UK concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to the Centre for Media Monitoring (CfMM), an arm of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB).

The lengthy study revealed that most British TV channels overwhelmingly promote “Israel's right to defend itself,” overshadowing Palestinian rights by a ratio of five to one.

"In broadcast TV, Israeli perspectives were referenced almost three times more than Palestinian ones. In online news, it was almost twice as much," it noted.

The report also said the media used “emotive language” to describe Israelis as victims of attacks 11 times more than Palestinians, while 76 percent of online articles framed the conflict as an "Israel-Hamas war" and only 24 percent mentioned "Palestine/Palestinian," indicating a lack of context.

Misrepresentation of pro-Palestinian voices

There were 361 TV news clips where the terms "beheaded" a nd "babies" were found and almost 50 percent of these were on the right-wing British channels Talk TV (27 percent) and GB News (20 percent), with Sky News accounting for 14 percent, said the report, which scrutinised a vast array of data analysing 176,627 television clips from over 13 broadcasters and 25,515 news articles from over 28 UK online media websites.

The study also found that TV reporting of Israeli perspectives was referenced almost three times more (4,311) than Palestinian ones (1,598).

In online news, it was almost twice as much (2,983 versus 1,737).