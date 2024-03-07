WORLD
3 MIN READ
China vows to 'legitimately defend its rights' in South China Sea
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in his address to the media said to "legitimately defend" Chinese rights while accusing other nations of distorting maritime laws in the region.
China vows to 'legitimately defend its rights' in South China Sea
A string of clashes has pursued between Chinese and Philippine ships in the disputed waterway. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
March 7, 2024

Beijing will "legitimately defend" its rights in the South China Sea, the country's foreign minister has said, following a string of clashes between Chinese and Philippine ships in the disputed waterway.

"We will legitimately defend our rights in accordance with the law," Beijing's foreign minister Wang Yi said at a press conference on Thursday during the annual meeting of Chinese lawmakers known as the Two Sessions.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea and has sought to assert sovereignty there despite competing claims from Southeast Asian nations and an international arbitration ruling that its stance has no legal basis.

Tensions between Beijing and the Philippines have flared in recent months as ships from both countries have clashed near contested reefs, with the most recent dispute taking place this week.

"On maritime disputes, China has always maintained a high degree of restraint," Wang said at the briefing in Beijing.

"But of course, we do not allow our goodwill to be abused, and we do not accept the distortion or deliberate infringement of maritime laws," he said.

RelatedUN tribunal: China's claims in South China Sea unfounded
RECOMMENDED

'Illegal intrusion'

On Tuesday, the Philippines summoned a Chinese representative after it said China Coast Guard vessels caused two collisions with Philippine boats and fired water cannon at one of them during a resupply mission in the South China Sea.

Beijing said it "took control measures" against Philippine ships' "illegal intrusion" into its sovereign waters, and accused a Philippine vessel of "intentionally" ramming a Chinese one.

On Wednesday, China's foreign ministry accused the United States of using its ally Manila as a "pawn" to stir up regional tensions after Washington labelled Beijing's actions "provocative".

Wang did not mention the United States by name on Thursday, but urged "certain countries outside the region not to stir up trouble or pick sides, and not to become disruptors or troublemakers in the South China Sea".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Bangladesh panel says India's Adani power deal overpriced, flags procedural flaws
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks