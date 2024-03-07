Beijing will "legitimately defend" its rights in the South China Sea, the country's foreign minister has said, following a string of clashes between Chinese and Philippine ships in the disputed waterway.

"We will legitimately defend our rights in accordance with the law," Beijing's foreign minister Wang Yi said at a press conference on Thursday during the annual meeting of Chinese lawmakers known as the Two Sessions.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea and has sought to assert sovereignty there despite competing claims from Southeast Asian nations and an international arbitration ruling that its stance has no legal basis.

Tensions between Beijing and the Philippines have flared in recent months as ships from both countries have clashed near contested reefs, with the most recent dispute taking place this week.

"On maritime disputes, China has always maintained a high degree of restraint," Wang said at the briefing in Beijing.

"But of course, we do not allow our goodwill to be abused, and we do not accept the distortion or deliberate infringement of maritime laws," he said.