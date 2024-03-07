Thousands of Colombians have protested against President Gustavo Petro and the violence that has continued to plague the South American country despite his efforts to negotiate peace with armed groups.

"Out, Petro!" read banners held aloft by protesters in Bogota on Wednesday as they waved the Colombian flag.

"Insecurity is everywhere, in the countryside and in the cities. The people are tired," protester Luis Chaparro, a retired soldier said.

"We are in the middle of two threats: violence and criminals on the one side, and the absolute ineptitude of the government of Gustavo Petro on the other," added Miguel Uribe, an opposition senator and march organiser.

There were also marches in Cali, Medellin, Barranquilla, Bucaramanga and other cities.

Petro, Colombia's first-ever leftist president, enjoys about 35 percent support, according to opinion polls.

His government has been negotiating with armed groups that have continued fighting despite the disarmament of the FARC, a major armed group, following a 2016 peace deal.

'Total peace'