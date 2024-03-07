WORLD
3 MIN READ
Massive protests target Colombian president, urging Petro to resign
Thousands have united against President Gustavo Petro's governance, protesting the persistent violence and demanding a change for a safer future.
Massive protests target Colombian president, urging Petro to resign
Anti-government protesters march against reforms initiated by the government of President Gustavo Petro in Bogota, Colombia. / Photo: AP / AP
By Rabiul Islam
March 7, 2024

Thousands of Colombians have protested against President Gustavo Petro and the violence that has continued to plague the South American country despite his efforts to negotiate peace with armed groups.

"Out, Petro!" read banners held aloft by protesters in Bogota on Wednesday as they waved the Colombian flag.

"Insecurity is everywhere, in the countryside and in the cities. The people are tired," protester Luis Chaparro, a retired soldier said.

"We are in the middle of two threats: violence and criminals on the one side, and the absolute ineptitude of the government of Gustavo Petro on the other," added Miguel Uribe, an opposition senator and march organiser.

There were also marches in Cali, Medellin, Barranquilla, Bucaramanga and other cities.

Petro, Colombia's first-ever leftist president, enjoys about 35 percent support, according to opinion polls.

His government has been negotiating with armed groups that have continued fighting despite the disarmament of the FARC, a major armed group, following a 2016 peace deal.

RelatedGovernment, ELN rebels to resume stalled Colombia peace process

'Total peace'

RECOMMENDED

There have been frequent violations of successive ceasefire agreements, with civilians — particularly in rural areas — getting caught up in the fighting between leftist militants, right-wing paramilitary groups, drug cartels and the military.

Protesters were also critical of Petro's proposed reforms to the pension and healthcare systems, where he wants to curb reliance on private funds.

Many fear this would leave too much of Colombians' hard-earned savings in the hands of a public service with a long history of corruption.

His attempts to expand worker benefits, too, are widely rejected as wasteful public spending in a country historically distrustful of the political left and of state institutions.

Petro has struggled to get his reforms through parliament, where he does not have a majority.

Opponents of the president also accuse him of making too many concessions to armed groups in his stated quest to finally achieve "total peace" in the violence-battered country.

Petro on Wednesday accused protesters of being in cahoots with establishment "forces" seeking to hold on to their "privileges."

RelatedColombian president, ELN rebel group meet amid ceasefire as ‘never before’
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Top Chinese officials hold talks with OIC amid rising Middle East tensions
Bangladesh panel says India's Adani power deal overpriced, flags procedural flaws
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan