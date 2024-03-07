Sea level rise could hit major US cities like New Orleans and San Francisco harder than expected by mid-century because coastal land is sinking, researchers said, warning current flood defences leave people and property at risk.

Global warming is melting ice sheets and glaciers and raising ocean water levels across the world, with predictions that the United States will see some of the fastest increases, threatening coastal regions are home to some 30 percent of the country's population.

The threat is greater when taking into account coastal subsidence, researchers found, warning that tens of thousands of people — and potentially billions of dollars of property — could be left exposed in 32 cities along the Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf coasts.

Poorer and minority communities are at greatest risk, according to the study published in the Journal Nature.

That "really multiplies the potential impact to those areas and their abilities to recover from significant flooding," lead author Leonard Ohenhen, of Virginia Tech, told AFP.

Underrated risks

Ohenhen said subsidence, which can occur naturally and because of groundwater extraction and drainage, has been underestimated in computer modelling of flooding.