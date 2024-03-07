WORLD
3 MIN READ
M23 attack in eastern DRC kills many and displaces thousands
Thousands flee eastern DRC as M23 rebels seize Nyanzale town as fighting between rebels and security forces has left at least 10 dead and sparked fears of a worsening humanitarian situation.
M23 attack in eastern DRC kills many and displaces thousands
 M23  now controls about half of the North Kivu province, according to analysts./ Photo: AP archive / AP
By Staff Reporter
March 7, 2024

A rebel group with alleged links to neighbouring Rwanda have seized a town in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s conflict-hit eastern region following attacks that killed at least 10 people and displaced thousands, reports said.

The seizure of Nyanzale by M23 rebels came after days of fighting with security forces, local civil society leader Jonas Pandasi said. He said thousands of people had fled toward Goma, which is eastern DRC’s largest city and the capital of North Kivu province.

“Initial reports put the death toll at around 10, with houses burnt down and shops looted of their goods. The humanitarian situation is catastrophic as almost the entire village of Nyanzale has moved towards Kikuku,” Pandasi said.

It was not immediately clear when the rebel group took control of the town, though M23 announced on the X social media platform Tuesday that Nyanzale “exudes the tranquility and deliverance,” suggesting it was overrun then.

RelatedKidnappings thrive in lawless Democratic Republic of the Congo
RECOMMENDED

Humanitarian crises

M23 controls about half of the North Kivu province, according to Richard Moncrieff, the Crisis Group’s Great Lakes region director. The violence in the province has worsened in recent weeks as security forces battle the rebels. Residents have said the group's fighter mostly launch attacks with bombs out of hills overlooking remote towns.

Far from the DRC's capital, Kinshasa, eastern part of the country has long been overrun by more than 120 armed groups seeking a share of the region’s gold and other resources as they carry out mass killings. The result is one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, with about 7M people displaced, many of them beyond the reach of aid.

The dominant group in the region, M23 rose to prominence just over 10 years ago when its fighters seized Goma, which is on the border with Rwanda. It derives its name from a March 23, 2009, peace deal that it accuses the DRC government of not implementing.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi alleges Rwanda is destabilizing the country by backing the M23 rebels. UN experts have linked the rebels to Rwandan forces. Rwanda denies this.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Top Chinese officials hold talks with OIC amid rising Middle East tensions
Bangladesh panel says India's Adani power deal overpriced, flags procedural flaws
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan