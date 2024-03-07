Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a historic visit to the disputed region of Kashmir, marking his first trip to the territory in five years.

The Muslim-majority region is administered by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. A small portion is also held by China.

The region has been a contentious point of contention for decades, with periodic escalations leading to military confrontations and diplomatic strains.

Thursday's visit comes against the backdrop of India's recent actions, such as the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, altering the special status of Kashmir.

The Himalayan region has been transformed and integrated with the rest of India, Modi has claimed, crediting the change to his government's contentious decision to revoke its special status.

Visiting the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley for the first time since 2019 — the year the status was revoked — Modi said that Kashmir's development was a priority for India as it sits like a crown in the country's north.

"This new Jammu-Kashmir has the courage to overcome any challenge," Modi told thousands of people attending a public meeting at a stadium in Srinagar, the region's summer capital, amid tight security.

"The country is seeing these smiling faces of yours ... (and) feeling relieved to see you all happy."

'Awaiting for decades'