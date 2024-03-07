WORLD
4 MIN READ
Indian PM Modi visits disputed Kashmir for the first time in five years
Visiting the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley for the first time since 2019, Modi said that Kashmir's development was a priority for India as it sits like a crown in the country's north.
Indian PM Modi visits disputed Kashmir for the first time in five years
Schools were shut and exams postponed as thousands of government employees gathered for Modi's meeting. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Rabiul Islam
March 7, 2024

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a historic visit to the disputed region of Kashmir, marking his first trip to the territory in five years.

The Muslim-majority region is administered by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. A small portion is also held by China.

The region has been a contentious point of contention for decades, with periodic escalations leading to military confrontations and diplomatic strains.

Thursday's visit comes against the backdrop of India's recent actions, such as the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, altering the special status of Kashmir.

The Himalayan region has been transformed and integrated with the rest of India, Modi has claimed, crediting the change to his government's contentious decision to revoke its special status.

Visiting the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley for the first time since 2019 — the year the status was revoked — Modi said that Kashmir's development was a priority for India as it sits like a crown in the country's north.

"This new Jammu-Kashmir has the courage to overcome any challenge," Modi told thousands of people attending a public meeting at a stadium in Srinagar, the region's summer capital, amid tight security.

"The country is seeing these smiling faces of yours ... (and) feeling relieved to see you all happy."

RelatedKashmir sovereignty completely surrendered, vested in India — Supreme Court

'Awaiting for decades'

RECOMMENDED

Modi's visit to a region roiled for decades by violence comes weeks before general elections in which he will seek a rare third term.

Although his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not a key player in Kashmir, the visit is seen as a signal to its voters that the party has fulfilled a core promise to end Kashmir's special status.

"This is the new Jammu and Kashmir we had been awaiting for decades," Modi added, listing achievements and investments made during the last five years.

RelatedThis is how women are suffering under India's Kashmir crackdown

Exams postponed forModi's visit

Armed security personnel guarded downtown areas of Srinagar, commandos in boats patrolled its scenic Dal Lake, and the use of drones was banned. Schools were shut and exams postponed as thousands of government employees gathered for the meeting.

Modi has said Kashmir's special status allowed it a measure of administrative autonomy that held back its development and his government has unveiled several investment and infrastructure projects.

Kashmiri politicians who opposed revocation of special status criticised Modi's visit.

"This visit is only meant to ... drum up support amongst the BJP's core constituency in the rest of India for the upcoming parliament elections," Mehbooba Mufti, a former chief minister and former BJP ally, posted on social network X.

RelatedFact checking Jammu and Kashmir Governor's claims of ‘normalcy’
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Top Chinese officials hold talks with OIC amid rising Middle East tensions
Bangladesh panel says India's Adani power deal overpriced, flags procedural flaws
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan