One day in October, 2013, Imran Shah came down with a fever. A few weeks earlier, Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, was battered by heavy monsoon rains. Small pools of stagnant green-black water dotted the potholed streets And the mosquito-borne dengue fever raced across the metropolis of more than 20 million people.

The symptoms of Dengue include high fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pains, and skin rash. While most cases result in mild illness, a small proportion can develop into a life-threatening condition called dengue hemorrhagic fever.

Shah, now 38, says his condition worsened quickly after he started experiencing the symptoms. By the time he was admitted to a hospital a day later, his platelets -the cells in our bodies that help patch up open wounds - dropped to dangerous levels.

“I lost my job in a start-up since it took five to six months to recover completely from Dengue. I couldn’t eat anything solid for several weeks, and lost my physical strength,” he tells TRT World in a recent interview.

His family had to spend a small fortune on his treatment at a private hospital. But Shah was among the lucky ones.

Dengue fever kills tens of thousands of people every year in low and middle-income countries including Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Thailand.

This year, Brazil is struggling to control a dengue fever outbreak with more than one million cases already recorded.

Dengue fever, which spreads when an infected mosquito bites a human, is one of 20 neglected tropical diseases, which according to the World Health Organization (WHO) don’t figure prominently in the global health agenda.

Tropical diseases like dengue are associated with impoverished countries. That's one of the reasons these illnesses, which affect more than a billion people, haven’t received required funding.

Since dengue fever has remained a problem for poor countries for a long time, multinational pharmaceuticals, with their head offices located in Europe and the US, haven’t devoted resources to finding a cure. Prevention instead of intervention remains the standard way to deal with dengue fever.

But in recent years, the Aedes albopictus mosquito, also known as the Asian tiger mosquito, native to Southeast Asia's tropical and subtropical regions, has taken a liking for European blood.

No longer a far-flung issue

“Dengue is creeping towards Europe. It's not just a problem of the endemic countries anymore,” says Dr Dinu Guruge, Consultant for the Dengue Global Program at Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi).

She says the effects of climate change, such as global warming, and factors like increased global travel and migration are responsible for dengue’s spread.

“Warmer weather conditions in Europe due to global warming can now provide suitable temperatures for dengue mosquitoes to breed and transmit the virus,” said Guruge.

Last year, Europe registered 122 dengue fever cases. All of them were locally transmitted, which means patients didn’t acquire them while traveling to other countries.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), dengue is not entirely unfamiliar to Europe. It was endemic in the southern part of the continent until 1930.

Aedes aegypti, another member of the dengue-spreading mosquito family with black and white stripes, caused multiple epidemics in Greece and Türkiye, affecting over a million people. However, it vanished in the 1950s.

Recently, indigenous outbreaks of dengue have been reported in France, Croatia, Italy and Spain.

However, ECDC’s Principal Expert on emerging and Vector-Borne Diseases, Céline Gosner, tells TRT World that the current situation is not too disquieting but requires immediate cognisance.

"I would not say today it's alarming, but we need to pay attention and look at it carefully since the situation could change,” she says.

“Dengue fever is still a relatively unknown disease in Europe. It is still considered an "exotic disease" rather than a possible local health concern.

Therefore, more work must be done to increase public awareness.”

It’s summer time…to bite