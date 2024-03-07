Türkiye-based defence firm Nurol Makina has manufactured 400 armored vehicles to contribute to Qatar’s security.

The leading armored land vehicle manufacturer participated in the eighth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) in Qatar, showcasing its new tactical vehicle, named ‘Ejder Yalcin,’ which is used by the Qatar Armed Forces.

Anil Karel, the deputy general manager of Nurol Makina, told Anadolu that they started contracts for the supply of vehicles to meet the needs of various security and military units in Qatar in 2017.

He said they cooperated with the Qatari defence firm Barzan Holdings, and currently, there are more than 400 vehicles working in different units in Qatar.

Karel mentioned that they offer not only vehicles but also system solutions, as the vehicles include weapons and systems provided by their cooperation with another Turkish defence firm Aselsan, saying: "They are very satisfied with the Ejder TOMA (Intervention Vehicle Against Social Incidents) vehicles they purchased especially for the World Cup, as it was very useful in ensuring that the organisation was held safely.