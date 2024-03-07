A Hamas delegation has left Cairo, but will continue with Gaza ceasefire talks until an agreement is reached with Israel, the Palestinian group has said in a statement, with a Hamas official blaming Israel for the lack of progress.

"Hamas's delegation left Cairo this morning for consultation with the leadership of the movement, with negotiations and efforts continuing to stop the aggression, return the displaced and bring in relief aid to our people," the Hamas statement said on Thursday.

But senior Hamas official, Sami Abu Zuhri, said Israel had been "thwarting" efforts to conclude a ceasefire deal mediated by Qatar and Egypt during four days of talks hosted by Cairo.

Abu Zuhri told Reuters that Israel was rejecting Hamas's demands to end its offensive in the enclave, withdraw its forces, and ensure freedom of entry for aid and the return of displaced people.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Truce first

The deal presented to Hamas for Gaza would free some of the hostages it still holds following the October 7 attack, in which Israel said 1,200 people were killed and 253 abducted. Palestinian prisoners held in Israel would also be released.