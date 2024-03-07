TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye's AA captures images of aid airdropped into Gaza as crisis deepens
The black smoke rising from Palestine's Gaza, with most buildings in the area reduced to rubble, is visible in moments recorded by Türkiye's Anadolu Agency as the humanitarian crisis deepens in the besieged enclave.
Türkiye's AA captures images of aid airdropped into Gaza as crisis deepens
The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.  /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
March 7, 2024

Anadolu Agency has captured the moment humanitarian aid was airdropped on the northern Gaza as the humanitarian crisis deepens due to Israeli attacks that have led to infant fatalities.

From the southern Israeli city of Sderot, military cargo planes flew toward northern Gaza, circling the skies before parachuting aid packages.

As the packages descended, attention was drawn to the rise of black smoke from the region, with most buildings in the area reduced to rubble.

Some countries, including Egypt, the US, Jordan, Qatar and France began airdropping food aid into the war-torn enclave.

Israel has waged a deadly offensive on Palestine's Gaza following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on October 7.

RECOMMENDED

The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed at least 30,631 victims and injured 72,043 others with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Top Chinese officials hold talks with OIC amid rising Middle East tensions
Bangladesh panel says India's Adani power deal overpriced, flags procedural flaws
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan