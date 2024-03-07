Anadolu Agency has captured the moment humanitarian aid was airdropped on the northern Gaza as the humanitarian crisis deepens due to Israeli attacks that have led to infant fatalities.

From the southern Israeli city of Sderot, military cargo planes flew toward northern Gaza, circling the skies before parachuting aid packages.

As the packages descended, attention was drawn to the rise of black smoke from the region, with most buildings in the area reduced to rubble.

Some countries, including Egypt, the US, Jordan, Qatar and France began airdropping food aid into the war-torn enclave.

Israel has waged a deadly offensive on Palestine's Gaza following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on October 7.