Armenian FM expresses willingness to open borders with Türkiye
Armenian foreign minister states that open borders between the two countries are crucial for citizens and the development of relations, especially economic ties, at Türkiye’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).
March 7, 2024

On the normalisation process with neighbouring Türkiye, Armenia's foreign minister has said his country wants the establishment of diplomatic relations and an increase in interactions between their peoples and cultures as soon as possible.

Ararat Mirzoyan told Anadolu Agency at Türkiye’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), held early in March, that special representatives had been appointed for the normalisation process between Armenia and Türkiye and that these representatives have had both face-to-face and telephone contacts.

Mirzoyan also mentioned phone calls between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, stating that there was constant contact, and that these help contribute to positive dynamics.

Mentioning how an agreement was reached to open the land border between Türkiye and Armenia for the use of citizens of third countries, Mirzoyan said that this would apply not only to citizens of third countries but also to diplomatic passport holders in Armenia and Türkiye.

Mirzoyan also stated that restoration of the historic Ani Bridge in Türkiye’s Kars province is underway and spoke of agreements on the construction of infrastructure and roads in border areas.

"As the Republic of Armenia, we sincerely want the opening of state borders as soon as possible. We want the establishment of diplomatic relations and an increase in interactions between people and cultures," he said.

When asked about the benefits of open borders between the two countries, Mirzoyan said this is crucial for citizens and the development of relations, especially economic ties.

Negotiation process with Azerbaijan

Mirzoyan stressed their intention to use this opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to the peace agenda, saying that they are continuing negotiations with their regional neighbour Azerbaijan to sign a peace agreement, and overall, are continuing the process to strengthen stability and peace in the Caucasus, particularly in the southern Caucasus region.

RECOMMENDED

Acknowledging that there are some problems between the parties, Mirzoyan noted that they had reached agreements on some of them. He mentioned that there were different approaches between the parties on two important issues.

He said these issues firstly concern principles for determining the borders of the two countries and secondly regional connections and transportation lines.

He stressed that the parties want to reiterate the recognition of each other's territorial integrity and argued that the demarcation process should be based on the 1991 Almaty Declaration.

Opening transportation routes in the region

He emphasised the willingness to open transportation routes in the region, saying that doing so would benefit them economically. Armenia is a landlocked country.

The top diplomat said they envisioned their proposed peace corridor project as economically significant and a guarantor of lasting peace in the region.

"Principles of equality and reciprocity are important. The process should be built on these principles," he added.

On his next meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, following their talks last month in Berlin, Mirzoyan said a date for the next meeting had not been determined yet.

He added they are in constant contact with his counterpart.

