Gambia’s initiative in 2019 and South Africa’s brave move in 2024 to refer Myanmar and Israel, respectively, to the United Nations’ International Court of Justice (ICJ) for human rights violations and possible genocide, has put the global spotlight on the African continent.

Gambia’s case did not initially make headlines, but the case did resurface after South Africa highlighted Israel's atrocities in Gaza.

South Africa was later joined by 52 countries, mostly from the global South who voiced their concerns about the injustice and deprivation of Palestinians under Israeli colonial settler rule.

As Israeli destruction of human life and infrastructure in Gaza continues, Africa as a continent long neglected by Western policymakers and the elite global media has boldly asserted itself.

Following the ICJ action, Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva recently told the African Union that the African continent is key to the cohesion and progress of the Global South. This is a good omen voiced by an observer outside of Africa.

Indeed, Africa has the benefit of a growing population while the rest of the world is contracting. But African countries must first get their house in order. Africa as a continent needs to overcome political instability, civil wars and accomplish a path of sustainable economic and environmental development in order to become the continent that will lead the Global South.

Economic strength

Often, optimism about Africa’s future is based on certain socio-economic factors and its "human potential."

Capital-driven global entrepreneurs salivate at predictions about Africa’s growing population, thinking only in terms of markets and profits. Meanwhile globally competitive economies like China and India, but also Europe and the United States, look to Africa as a source of cheap labour and raw materials.

Policymakers and observers pay attention to population size and market potential in the capitalist world. Currently, the cumulative population of the African continent is 1.4 billion people, roughly 18 percent of the world population and a projected four percent growth rate in 2024.

By 2050, the African continent is expected to grow to 2.4 billion people, and will account for more than a quarter of the total world population. Imagine this scenario in less than three decades, if pandemics, famine or catastrophic civil wars can be kept at bay.

By 2100, Africa is slated to have a staggering population of 4.2 billion people, trailing only the projected population of Asia’s 4.8 billion. Regions with dense populations enjoy numerous advantages, including cultural diversity, economic growth, increased demand for goods and services, and cost efficiency.

Much attention has also been paid to sub-Saharan Africa's gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, which has seen overall encouraging growth in the past five years. The numbers give economists and policymakers hope, but what does that mean in real terms?

Political conditions and instability

While the numbers may point towards an optimistic future for Africa, other indicators give reason for pause. In a decade-long trend, civil wars and inter-regional conflicts have displaced over 40 million people on the continent.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has seen an estimated 5.4 million deaths since 1998 due to conflict and other factors which have yet to be fully addressed.

Sudan, once the "breadbasket" of Africa and the largest country on the continent before its partition in 2011, has seen consistent instability and civil war. As of January 2024, it is estimated that 13,000 to 15,000 people have been killed around the capital city and in the region of Darfur.

Experts warn the country is at great risk. Already 5.9 million people are internally displaced and 1.4 million have fled as refugees. Additionally, some 25 million people are "in need of humanitarian assistance, with a looming food crisis and risk of famine," said Alex de Waal, Executive Director of the World Peace Foundation.

While the world is rightly outraged by Israel’s slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza, Sudan requires urgent attention. Several other conflicts in Western Sahara, South Sudan, Somalia, Mozambique, and Chad also need immediate attention from African statesmen.

In addition to war, foreign predatory interests in the continent’s mining riches are diverting huge amounts of much-needed resources away from the people of Africa and into private and foreign coffers. In the Great Lakes Region of Africa, destabilisation involves 10 countries largely over mineral resources.

Ongoing interstate conflict, the use of continental and foreign mercenary forces, and the trade in blood diamonds for arms involving serious violations of human rights are a set of hydra-like factors that also need redress.