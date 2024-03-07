Shell-shocked Palestinians who returned to part of Khan Younis where Israeli soldiers have carried out extensive military assaults took stock of the outcome: dead bodies, toppled buildings and destroyed landmarks.

Across the grey ruins of central Khan Younis, southern Gaza's largest city, the streets were filled with thousands of residents who piled whatever they could salvage onto cars, donkey carts and even their own heads.

The authorities stressed that much had been lost forever.

As of Thursday afternoon, six bodies had been retrieved and "dozens of missing citizens are still under the rubble," the Health Ministry in Gaza said in a statement.

One municipal official in Khan Younis offered a detailed rundown of the destruction.

"The occupation (Israel) destroyed thousands of residential units in Khan Younis, causing massive destruction and damage," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media.

"It destroyed markets, stores, clinics, medical centres, dozens of restaurants and stalls," he said.

"It destroyed hospitals, destroyed all roads, water networks, electricity, communications and the internet. It dug up all the roads and changed the shape of the city."

'Sadness covers our lives'