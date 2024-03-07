TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish FM meets US' Sullivan, pushes for urgent ceasefire in Gaza
During the meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington, Hakan Fidan presses for urgent ceasefire in Gaza as well as reiterating Ankara's expectations from the US to sever its ties with the PKK's affiliated terrorist groups.
Turkish FM meets US' Sullivan, pushes for urgent ceasefire in Gaza
Support for the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process was also deliberated, and it was stressed that progress in this regard would be crucial for the well-being of the Caucasus region during the meeting. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
March 7, 2024

An urgent ceasefire should be declared and humanitarian aid must be increased in Gaza, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has told US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan during a meeting in Washington, diplomatic sources said.

Israel has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 Hamas operation, which claimed about 1,200 lives. The military campaign and siege have also led to mass displacement, destruction and shortages of food.

RelatedTürkiye closely follows the genocide case against Israel at ICJ

The meeting on Thursday also highlighted the necessity for the Ukraine war not to prolong further, and emphasised that the resolution should be within the "territorial and political integrity of Ukraine."

The interaction also underscored Türkiye’s determination in fighting terrorist organisations in Syria, urging the US to act in accordance with the spirit of alliance and sever its ties with the PKK's affiliated terrorist groups.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedAntalya Diplomacy Forum exposes double standards of major powers: Fidan

The importance of political stability in Iraq was also underlined, with the issue of combating "entrenched terrorist organisations" in the region discussed.

Support for the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process was also deliberated, and it was stressed that progress in this regard would be crucial for the well-being of the Caucasus region.

Separately, Fidan met Benjamin Cardin, chair of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, along with other members of the committee, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

RelatedIsrael is using humanitarian assistance as a 'weapon of war' — Fidan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli fire kills Palestinian man, wounds child in Gaza despite ceasefire
Top Chinese officials hold talks with OIC amid rising Middle East tensions
Bangladesh panel says India's Adani power deal overpriced, flags procedural flaws
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti