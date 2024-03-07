As Israel's deadly offensive on Gaza enters its sixth month, an official report from Türkiye on the situation in the Palestinian enclave has been dispatched worldwide, aiming to serve as evidence in the prosecution of those responsible for "massacre, war crimes, and genocide," according to the country's chief ombudsman.

The document, titled Gaza: A Special Report on the Catastrophe of Humanity, was prepared by Türkiye's Ombudsman Institution and introduced at Turkish parliament last week.

It has now been sent to other legislatures, as well as international institutions and organisations including the UN Security Council, European Parliament, Council of Europe, Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Chief Ombudsman Seref Malkoc underlined the importance of the report documenting the "genocide" that Israel has waged in Gaza since October 7, adding that copies had been distributed to the representatives of nearly 200 countries at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) on March 1-3.

"I believe that this report will be used as evidence in courts where those responsible for the massacre, war crimes, and genocide in Gaza will be tried," Malkoc said.

'World's largest child cemetery'

Since the report was made public, ambassadors from many countries have asked for appointments to discuss its contents, Malkoc noted.

"South Africa's ambassador said they would forward the report to their president to be sent to the International Court of Justice (ICJ)."

"In addition, a team headed by our ombudsman Fatma Benli Yalcin sent the report electronically to all human rights defenders, ombuds, human rights commissions in countries' parliaments, and judgement institutions worldwide."

"Since October 7, Gaza has turned into the world's largest children's cemetery," the official lamented.

There is no other example in the world of the massacre unfolding in Gaza, he said, adding: "They dropped bombs on Gaza three times more powerful than the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki."

"Nearly 70,000 tons of bombs," he stressed.

Criticising the US and many European nations for maintaining their support for Israel, Malkoc also pointed out that millions around the world "who have a conscience and value human dignity are taking to the streets" to protest Israel's onslaught.

With Israel's war in Gaza, the international system set up by Europe and the US after World War II has collapsed, along with all their theories and jurisprudence on human rights, he asserted.

Arguing that the world needs a new breath of fresh air on human rights thinking, Malkoc said: "Our president's (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) statement that, 'the world is bigger than five,' and the fact that it is gaining attention all over the world is the most concrete indicator of this."

He was referring to Erdogan's oft-repeated slogan for UN reform, "The world is bigger than five," pointing to the unrepresentative nature of the UN Security Council's five permanent, veto-wielding members.

"After October 7, the law on human rights in Gaza, Palestine, and the world will be reconsidered," said Malkoc.

"In Türkiye, human rights institutions like us have great responsibility. We have prepared this report to fulfil this responsibility."

'Being a woman in Gaza'