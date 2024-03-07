President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine is expected to pay an official visit to Türkiye on March 8, 2024, Türkiye's Communications Directorate has said.

"The visit will encompass a detailed discussion of the course of the Ukraine-Russia war, the recent situation of contacts regarding the continuation of the Grain Corridor Agreement, and the efforts for lasting peace in the region," the communications directorate added in a statement shared on X.

"The talks between President Erdogan and his guest, President Zelenskyy, will also address the Türkiye-Ukraine relations," it expressed.

The Black Sea Grain Deal