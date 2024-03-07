Gunmen have attacked a primary school in Nigeria's northwest region and abducted at least 287 students, according to the headteacher of the school, marking the second mass abduction in the West African nation in less than a week.

Authorities had said earlier that more than 100 pupils were taken hostage in Thursday morning attack.

Sani Abdullahi, the headteacher, however, told Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani when he visited the town that the total number of those missing after a headcount was 287.

"We will ensure that every child will come back. We are working with the security agencies," Sani told the villagers.

The assailants stormed a government primary school in Chikun's Kuriga town shortly after morning assembly at 8 am, taking almost 200 pupils hostage before any help could come, said Joshua Madami, a local youth leader.

Security forces and a government delegation arrived in the town several hours later as a search operation widened, while community members and parents gathered to wait for news.

The attack occurred days after more than 200 people, mostly women and children, were abducted by gunmen in northeastern Nigeria.