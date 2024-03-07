WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gunmen abduct nearly 300 students from Nigeria school — headteacher
Gunmen storm government primary school in Chikun's Kuriga town of northwest Kaduna State, seizing at least 287 pupils, headteacher tells the state's governor.
Gunmen abduct nearly 300 students from Nigeria school — headteacher
Attack occurres days after more than 200 people, mostly women and children, were abducted by gunmen in northeastern Nigeria. / Photo: TRT World / TRT World
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
March 7, 2024

Gunmen have attacked a primary school in Nigeria's northwest region and abducted at least 287 students, according to the headteacher of the school, marking the second mass abduction in the West African nation in less than a week.

Authorities had said earlier that more than 100 pupils were taken hostage in Thursday morning attack.

Sani Abdullahi, the headteacher, however, told Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani when he visited the town that the total number of those missing after a headcount was 287.

"We will ensure that every child will come back. We are working with the security agencies," Sani told the villagers.

The assailants stormed a government primary school in Chikun's Kuriga town shortly after morning assembly at 8 am, taking almost 200 pupils hostage before any help could come, said Joshua Madami, a local youth leader.

Security forces and a government delegation arrived in the town several hours later as a search operation widened, while community members and parents gathered to wait for news.

The attack occurred days after more than 200 people, mostly women and children, were abducted by gunmen in northeastern Nigeria.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedGunmen release kidnapped Nigerian students, leaving driver dead

Reminder of worsening security crisis

Observers say both attacks are a reminder of Nigeria's worsening security crisis which resulted in the deaths of several hundred people in 2023, according to an AP analysis.

Abductions of students from schools in northern Nigeria are common and have become a source of concern since 2014 when militants kidnapped over 200 schoolgirls in Borno state's Chibok village.

In recent years, the abductions have been concentrated in northwestern and central regions, where dozens of armed groups often target villagers and travellers for huge ransoms.

Women, children and students are often targeted in the mass abductions.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israeli fire kills Palestinian man, wounds child in Gaza despite ceasefire
Top Chinese officials hold talks with OIC amid rising Middle East tensions
Bangladesh panel says India's Adani power deal overpriced, flags procedural flaws
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti