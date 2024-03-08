Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna has called for tougher sanctions against Russia, saying the existing ones are hurting both Moscow and the Western allies of Kiev.

Asked by TRT World if the sanctions against Moscow are having the effect as originally desired by Ukraine's allies, Stefanishyna said the existing sanctions have been "rather painful, not only for Russia, but also for the allies who are applying them."

Stefanishyna was speaking at an event on Thursday organised by the US think-tank Carnegie Endowment that focused on evaluating the West's Ukraine strategy in 2024.

"That's why every wave of sanctions should be really blunt and also making sure it has a very targeted, bold effect to the Russian economy," she added.

"The personal sanctions should really hit on those who can make changes in the Russian federation," Stefanishyna said.

Citing different types of sanctions imposed on Russia, Stefanishyna emphasised the vitality of the Russian frozen assets around the world because "we already know Russia is extremely adjustable to those restrictions" due to self-isolation.

"They [Russia] have immunity against sanctions and freezing assets," she said. "But when these restrictions start to work for other layers of purposes, it's vital."

Stefanishyna insisted frozen Russian assets should be used for Ukraine's recovery.

"It's absolutely fair to build a proper ground for using Russian frozen assets to target it to the Reform Agenda, to target it to strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian administration, to target it to the military support, to target it to the Ukrainians who have been displaced to survive throughout the war," she said.

"But also to recover and restore the country [Ukraine], which has been destroyed by massive Russian military aggression," she said, adding this should be the priority for 2024.

Sanctions were one of the tools the West used against Russia after it sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022. But some experts and observers have argued that the sanctions against Russia may not be working as originally intended.