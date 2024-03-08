Friday, March 8, 2024

2100 GMT — The US plan to establish a temporary port for aid deliveries to besieged Gaza will take up to 60 days to carry out and will likely involve more than 1,000 American personnel, the Pentagon has said.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder told journalists that the United States will "establish a temporary offshore maritime pier that allows for shipping vessels to transfer cargo to smaller vessels to transport and offload cargo to a temporary causeway for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza."

"We anticipate that it'll take over 1,000 US forces to participate in building this capability" and "up to 60 days in order to deploy the forces and construct the causeway and the pier," Ryder said.

Once established, the new facility "could provide more than two million meals to the citizens of Gaza per day," he said, adding that "there will be no US forces on the ground in Gaza" as part of the effort, in which Washington will be "working with regional partners."

2030 GMT — Biden says Netanyahu needs to do more on Gaza aid

US President Joe Biden has said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must allow more aid into besieged Gaza after he was caught on a hot mic saying he would confront the Israeli premier over the war.

"Yes, he does," Biden told reporters when asked if Netanyahu needed to do more to let in relief, following his comments on to a senator on Thursday that he would have a "Come to Jesus meeting" with the Israeli leader.

2026 GMT — Loss of lives in Gaza due to aid airdrop malfunction shows urgent need for ceasefire: UN

The loss of lives in Gaza due to an aid airdrop malfunction shows an urgent need for a ceasefire in the besieged Palestinian enclave, the UN said.

Responding to Anadolu Agency's question on the airdrop incident, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said: "We're extremely saddened by the reports of people who have been killed during airdrops ... This should be a reminder of why we need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, why we need more access by road, why we need better coordination with the Israeli authorities and better deconfliction."

He further stated the "tragic accident is a symptom of the fact that we do not have an environment in which we can do large scale predictable humanitarian delivery."

The Civil Defence Service in the besieged Palestinian enclave on early Friday said at least five people were killed as aid boxes dropped from a plane fell on them in Gaza City.

2014 GMT — Canada to resume funding to UN Palestinian refugee agency

Canada will resume funding to the UN Palestinian refugee agency, International Aid Minister Ahmed Hussen said, becoming one of the first international donors to announce such a move.

"Canada will be lifting its temporary pause on funding to [UNRWA]," Hussen said in a statement, but did not say exactly when this would happen.

"UNRWA plays a vital role in Gaza."

1809 GMT —No compromise on Israel's Gaza withdrawal for ceasefire — Hamas

Hamas has said there would be no compromise on the Palestinian group's demand that Israel withdraw from Gaza to secure the release of hostages seized in the October 7 attack.

"Our top priority to reach a prisoner exchange deal is the complete commitment for the halt of aggression and an enemy withdrawal, and there is no compromise on this," Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Qassam Brigades, said in a televised statement.

The statement came as hopes dimmed for a new truce in the five-month-old Israeli war on Gaza triggered by Hamas's unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7.

Mediators had been scrambling to lock in a truce before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is set to begin as early as Sunday depending on the lunar calendar.

1854 GMT — EU says Gaza to get aid by sea

An international effort gathered pace to get desperately needed humanitarian relief into Gaza by sea.

The dire conditions more than five months into Israel's war have led some countries to airdrop food and other assistance over besieged Gaza, but a parachute malfunction turned the latest operation lethal.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen expressed hope a maritime corridor could open this Sunday, though crucial details of the planned operation remained unclear.

1829 GMT — Blinken says 'ball in court' of Hamas on ceasefire

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it remained up to Hamas to accept a ceasefire with Israel, as hopes dimmed for a new truce in the five-month-old war.

"The issue is Hamas," Blinken said, a day after President Joe Biden called in his State of the Union address for an "immediate" six-week truce that would allow humanitarian aid into war-ravaged Gaza and free hostages.

"The ball is in their court. We're working intensely on it," Blinken said as he met Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. "But there's no doubt in my mind that getting to this ceasefire with the release of hostages would be a profound benefit to everyone involved."

1747 GMT — Yemenis rally in support of Gaza in Sanaa

Thousands of Yemeni people participated in a mass rally in the Houthi-held Sanaa in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza facing a devastating Israeli onslaught since October 7.

The Houthis' military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said the Yemeni people continue their support to "the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza" who gathered in a mass rally in the Al Sabeen Square in Sanaa.

The rally was called upon by the Houthis under the title "In support of Gaza, our hits to intensify," in reference to the group's escalating of its attacks in the Red Sea against Israel-linked ships and the US-UK military ships.

1741 GMT — US proposal to build aid port off Gaza 'cynical': UN expert

A US plan for a temporary port off Gaza to bring in aid is a cynical play for a US audience and will not avert mass starvation, a UN rights expert said.

Michael Fakhri, the United Nations special rapporteur on the right to food, dismissed the measure. "No-one has asked for a maritime pier — not the Palestinian people, not the humanitarian aid community," he told a briefing in Geneva.

Neither a pier, nor the increasing airdrops over Gaza would "prevent starvation and famine by any definition," Fakhri said.

1605 GMT —Gaza air drop kills five: hospital medic

A medic at Gaza's largest hospital said a humanitarian airdrop in the north of the Palestinian territory killed five people and wounded 10.

The casualties were taken to Gaza City's Al Shifa hospital, the emergency room's head nurse, Mohammed al Sheikh, told AFP. Sheikh said the deadly airdrop occurred north of the coastal Al Shati refugee camp.

A witness from the camp said he and his brother followed the parachuted aid in the hope of getting "a bag of flour."

"Then, all of a sudden, the parachute didn't open and fell down like a rocket on the roof of one of the houses," said Mohammed al Ghoul.

1652 GMT — Türkiye in talks to ensure unity among Palestinians: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye is in talks with all parties to ensure unity among different Palestinian factions.

"We are meeting with all parties to ensure unity among our Palestinian brothers," President Erdogan said at a Turkish Youth Foundation event in Istanbul.

"We are making every effort with our heart, tongue, and hands to put an end to the massacre in Gaza and the oppression in Palestine, without giving in to any threats," he added.

1645 GMT — Biden in a hot mic moment shows his growing frustration with Netanyahu

President Joe Biden's growing frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to mount, with the Democrat captured on a hot mic saying that he and the Israeli leader will need to have a "come to Jesus meeting."

The comments by Biden came as he spoke with Senator Michael Bennet, D-Colo, on the floor of the House chamber following Thursday night's State of the Union address.

In the exchange, Bennet congratulates Biden on his speech and urges the president to keep pressing Netanyahu on growing humanitarian concerns in Gaza. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were also part of the brief conversation.

Biden then responds using Netanyahu's nickname, saying, "I told him, Bibi, and don't repeat this, but you and I are going to have a 'come to Jesus' meeting."

1556 GMT — Two Israelis injured in blast near Israeli settlement in West Bank

Two Israelis were injured in a blast near the Israeli settlement of Homesh in the northern occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that Palestinian gunmen opened fire at an Israeli military post in the area before detonating a bomb.

The Israeli army launched a manhunt to nab the suspects behind the attack. No further information was provided about the incident, or the identity of the injured Israelis.

1255 GMT —Israeli settlements in occupied Palestine illegal: Austria

Austria reminded Israel once again that Jewish settlements in occupied Palestine are illegal.

"We condemn the approval of additional settlement units in the occupied West Bank and call on Israel to withdraw this unnecessary provocation," the Austrian Foreign Ministry said on X.

Reiterating that the settlements are illegal, the ministry also emphasised that the settlements are obstacles to any negotiations and the viability of the two-state solution.

The ministry said the United Nations and most of the international community consider settlements in the occupied territories since 1967 to be illegal, warning that they undermine the chances of addressing the conflict according to the two-state solution.

1241 GMT — The courage of Gaza's women will change the world: UN official

As International Women's Day honours the resilience of women against adversity, a striking testament emerges from Gaza, where Palestinian women have demonstrated "unparalleled strength" in the face of relentless Israeli attacks.

Despite enduring months of siege that have deprived them of basic necessities like water, food, and medicine, these women persevere and hope, fighting for the survival of themselves and their families.

Olga Cherevko, a spokeswoman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) spoke to Anadolu about the devastation she witnessed in Gaza, where she returned during the current Israeli offensive after working there from 2014 to 2017.

1234 GMT — Doctors Without Borders expresses concern on wellbeing of its staff in Israeli detention

Medical charity Doctor Without Borders, also known by its French acronym MSF, expressed concern about the wellbeing of one of its staffers who remains in Israeli detention for three weeks.

"We are deeply concerned about our staff member who was detained at a checkpoint by Israeli forces while trying to leave Nasser hospital in Gaza on 15 February," the humanitarian organisation said in a statement.

"Israeli authorities confirmed he is in their custody. We call on them to treat him with dignity & ensure his wellbeing."

1217 GMT — Britain to join US, other partners in opening maritime corridor to deliver aid to Gaza

Britain will join the US and other international partners to open a maritime corridor to "deliver aid directly to Gaza," the foreign secretary announced.

"Alongside the US, the UK and partners have announced we will open a maritime corridor to deliver aid directly to Gaza," said David Cameron, stressing that the two million people in the besieged Palestinian enclave are in "desperate humanitarian need."