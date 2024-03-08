A rare early work by Vincent van Gogh and a record-selling masterpiece by Wassily Kandinsky will be up for sale when one of the world's largest art fairs opens its doors this weekend.

From Saturday until March 14, visitors at The European Art Fair, better known as TEFAF, will be able to marvel at a treasure trove of paintings, sculptures and jewellery — all up for sale — in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht.

Among the many pieces up for grabs, which include famous names like Manet, Rubens and Rodin, the undisputed stars of the show are two paintings: Van Gogh's "Tete de paysanne a la coiffe blanche" and Kandinsky's "Murnau mit Kirche II".

Also known as "Head of an Old Peasant Woman with a White Cap", Van Gogh's early work, painted around 1884 has been put up for sale by M.S. Rau, one of the largest and best-known galleries in the United States, based in New Orleans.

"Van Gogh is such an incredibly timeless artist," said the gallery's vice president of acquisitions Rebecca Rau.

"There is bound to be a lot of interest" from buyers, she told AFP. Van Gogh made the painting while living with his parents in the southern Dutch town of Nuenen the year before he painted his other famous work from the period, the 1885 "The Potato Eaters".

M.S. Rau's president Bill Rau told AFP the asking price for the painting — which goes on sale on Thursday — was 4.5 million euros ($4.9 million).

"We knew that this would be a star at the fair," Rau said. "But we had no idea how excited people would get just walking by."

Record Kandinsky