Gold prices were poised for their biggest weekly jump in five months, hovering near a historic high, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks cemented mid-year interest rate cut bets, ahead of a US key jobs report later in the day.

Spot gold was flat at $2,157.32 per ounce, as of 0601 GMT, hovering around a record peak of $2,164.09 hit on Thursday.

US gold futures were flat at $2,164.60.

"While a spur of short-term speculative activity primarily driven by CTAs (Commodity Trade Advisors) and algorithmic trading prompted the gold rally, it's very much this expectation of interest rate cuts in the not-too-distant future that's backing it," said Nikos Kavalis, managing director at Metals Focus.

Powell said that Fed was "not far" from gaining the confidence it needs in falling inflation to begin cutting rates, which he said are likely to happen in the coming months.

Traders are pricing in three to four quarter-point (25 bps) US rate cuts, with a 75 percent chance for the first in June, as per LSEG's interest rate probability app.

Lower rates boost the appeal of non-yielding bullion.