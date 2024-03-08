BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Gold nears historic high, poised for weekly remarkable gain in five months
Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell sparks a surge in gold prices, with expectations of mid-year rate cuts taking centre stage, promising the most significant weekly increase in months.
Gold nears historic high, poised for weekly remarkable gain in five months
A saleswoman arranges a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in the southern Indian city of Kochi April 16, 2013. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
March 8, 2024

Gold prices were poised for their biggest weekly jump in five months, hovering near a historic high, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks cemented mid-year interest rate cut bets, ahead of a US key jobs report later in the day.

Spot gold was flat at $2,157.32 per ounce, as of 0601 GMT, hovering around a record peak of $2,164.09 hit on Thursday.

US gold futures were flat at $2,164.60.

"While a spur of short-term speculative activity primarily driven by CTAs (Commodity Trade Advisors) and algorithmic trading prompted the gold rally, it's very much this expectation of interest rate cuts in the not-too-distant future that's backing it," said Nikos Kavalis, managing director at Metals Focus.

Powell said that Fed was "not far" from gaining the confidence it needs in falling inflation to begin cutting rates, which he said are likely to happen in the coming months.

Traders are pricing in three to four quarter-point (25 bps) US rate cuts, with a 75 percent chance for the first in June, as per LSEG's interest rate probability app.

Lower rates boost the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

RECOMMENDED

Diversifying risk exposure

Another factor on why gold has been so solidly supported in recent weeks is the rally in procyclical asset classes, particularly equities as investors seek to diversify their risk exposure, Kavalis said.

This s urge in gold prices could dampen consumption during the wedding season in India, but top buyer China will see robust safe-haven demand this year, analysts and traders said.

The dollar headed for its sharpest weekly drop of the year, making bullion less expensive for other currency holders.

Market focus will be on key US jobs data due at 1330 GMT.

Spot platinum fell 0.3 percent to $916.48 per ounce, silver was steady at $24.32, while palladium rose 0.5 percent to $1,039.07. All three metals were poised for a weekly gain.

RelatedGold prices near three-month peak, await Fed's data
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli fire kills Palestinian man, wounds child in Gaza despite ceasefire
Top Chinese officials hold talks with OIC amid rising Middle East tensions
Bangladesh panel says India's Adani power deal overpriced, flags procedural flaws
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti