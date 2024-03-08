As the world marks International Women's Day, there is no turning away from the disturbing images and videos emerging every day from Palestine, over five months into a brutal Israeli offensive.

Among them are instances of violations of the privacy and human dignity of Palestinian women.

One such example is how Israeli soldiers posed with and showcased underwear belonging to Palestinian women on social media after raiding their homes in Gaza.

"It is horrible. What is going on is so so so disgusting. (Israeli troops) don't care for Gazan women, they don't care for Palestinian youth and children and occupants of their birthright lands," American student Abby Mizan, 15, said.

"And women are so easily being mocked publicly, with no response from other foreign nations, no response from the United States government," Mizan added.

Soraya Musa, 53, a Palestinian American, said the Israeli army is "denigrating and degrading" Palestinian women to "dehumanise" them.

"I would love to see our mainstream media here in America talk about this and how they are dehumanising women, how they are using these acts. This is acts of violence, and nobody is talking about it. I have not seen the white feminists in America speak about this issue," Musa said.