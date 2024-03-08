Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mihai Popsoi, has praised the excellent relations between his country and Türkiye, emphasising Ankara's role as a "stabilising force" in the region.

"We have great bilateral relations with Türkiye. We have great contacts at the highest level," Popsoi told reporters on the sidelines of the 2024 Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

He emphasised the significance of developing relations between the two countries in political, economic, and security fields.

"We want Türkiye to be more present. We appreciate Türkiye's vision and participation in the region as an actor of peace and as an actor that promotes stability and engagement. So, I am very much looking forward to cooperating more with Türkiye," he added.

Importance of ADF

The foreign minister also stressed the importance of platforms like ADF during challenging times.

"Such a platform is exactly what our region and the world need so that leaders, ministers, and prime ministers' sense of state can meet and discuss, frankly find solutions, and hopefully implement those solutions to the benefit of their people and the region."