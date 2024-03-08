In response to Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine a little over two years ago, the United States and its allies imposed harsh sanctions to put pressure on Moscow’s monetary system.

Among the more contentious economic penalties includes Western sanctions which saw some $300 billion in Russian foreign assets effectively frozen in a bid to put a dent on the “fortress economy.”

Since then, experts have called into question the control central banks have over their international reserves and debated whether governments can legally seize the foreign exchange reserves of Russia’s central bank in the West.

As Europe and the US lean closer towards using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine’s economy, there is growing concern on how the move may potentially impact the stability of the euro and dollar.

“There is a concern among some — the US Treasury, the Fed, the ECB — that if you do this you undermine the reserve status of the dollar and euro,” Jacob Kirkegaard, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, told the US media, adding that he didn’t think taking away assets would turn key countries away from the world’s two most liquid currencies.

Agathe Demarais, a senior policy fellow on geoeconomics at the European Council on Foreign Relations, also noted that “Data from both the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve show that global de-dollarization efforts have not accelerated meaningfully since the Russia-Ukraine war began, both when it comes to currencies used for trade (the dollar and euro dominate) and foreign purchases of US securities (they are broadly stable).”

According to Mark Sobel, US chair of London-based think-tank Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF), the dollar’s dominance, though may decline slightly, is here to stay.

“Western steps to block Russian central bank and oligarch assets have surely caught the attention of Chinese and Middle Eastern officials and funds,” Sobel wrote in an opinion piece part of OMFIF’s 2023 Global Public Investor report, adding that “It will make them reflect, instil caution and could diminish willingness to hold dollars and euros.

“Still, US and European capital markets are too big to avoid. To the extent the US (and allies) avoids overuse of sanctions, deploys them multilaterally rather than unilaterally and steers clear of secondary sanctions, the use of sanctions will be less concerning to the rest of the world.”

About $300 billion worth of the assets are held for the most part in Belgium, France, the US, and elsewhere in the West, with $612 billion worth of Russian foreign currency and gold reserves held overall in the world, according to Reuters.

The US, which has about $5 to $6 billion stored in the country, already has an unprecedented bill in the works: the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act, or REPO for Ukrainians Act.

If signed into law, the act would allow Washington to seize central bank assets from a country with which it is not at war, and in this case, hand them over to Ukraine for rebuilding process.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who has pushed for confiscating frozen Russian assets as “necessary and urgent,” despite acknowledging the risks involved, has minimised concerns about how such a move could undermine dollar and euro roles as important global reserve currencies.