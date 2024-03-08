The Turkish Armed Forces neutralised 13 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry has said.

According to the ministry's statement on X, six terrorists were neutralised in northern Iraq, and the remaining seven were neutralised in the Euphrates Shield region in northern Syria.

The ministry further stated that terrorists cannot escape "the inevitable fate that awaits them."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday reiterated that Türkiye is resolute in its fight against terrorism.