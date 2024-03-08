As the world marks International Women’s Day on March 8, tens of thousands of Palestinian women in Gaza are struggling to survive in inhumane conditions with few clothes to wear, no privacy, and almost nothing to eat.

If the spectre of death, destruction, and disease amidst Israel’s continuous bombings is not enough to make their lives any harder then in recent days Israeli male soldiers have been rampaging around their personal belongings and showing them off to the world.

So numerous are the instances of this disturbing trend that experts say it has necessitated recognition as a new textbook example of sexual harassment perpetrated by an oppressing force.

In one picture posted on X a few days back, two male Israeli soldiers pose gleefully, with one wearing a bikini and the other making suggestive gestures.

In a video, a soldier records himself walking casually through the rubble of a demolished house and then zooming on a woman’s underwear.

There are images of an Israeli soldier posing in front of a wall adorned with various women's lingerie - a scene he used as a profile picture on the dating app Tinder.

Earlier this week, the UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric acknowledged having seen some of the reports of the Israeli military’s abuse and called for a prompt investigation.

"They're extremely disturbing indeed," he said about the images. "And they need to be swiftly investigated by the Israeli authorities."

Women in Gaza either find it challenging to comment on this trend amidst larger issues such as displacement and shortage of food and medicines, or they demonstrate signs of becoming desensitised.

“My feeling about the pictures we see is a feeling of helplessness and disappointment from those around us who hear and see everything we call for, and no one has been able to change anything about our situation,” says 20-year-old Nour who has taken shelter in Rafah along with more than a million refugees.

She was on the verge of getting married, with all preparations completed when the war broke out.

“I witnessed soldiers ravaging our properties, and while I'm saddened, I'm not surprised, given that this army has destroyed everything. They desecrated mosques, demolished hospitals, arrested doctors, targeted bakeries, and are now killing people attempting to receive aid. What more can we expect from such a brutal army?” says another woman from Gaza who prefers to stay anonymous.

“They lack values and ethics. Stealing our belongings and displaying undergarments is a continuation of their immorality and rudeness,” she says.

A wider impact

The irony is that so much death and destruction is befalling the Palestinian women that they haven’t had the time to register the impact of the insults related to the public display of their undergarments, experts say.