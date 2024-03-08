"Türkiye increased the representation of women in decision-making mechanisms four to five times, and the number of employed women increased from 6 million to 10.5 million," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at the "Women Empowered by Türkiye and Empowering Türkiye" event on Friday, the Turkish president added that those daring to teach humanity about human rights never talk about harassment, violence, and discrimination their women face.

Congratulating women in Türkiye and all women worldwide on the occasion of International Women's Day, he said, "I hope that March 8 brings peace, friendship, sisterhood, and solidarity."

'Strong women, strong families, strong Türkiye'

"Not only March 8, but also the remaining 364 days of the year are women's day, and it should be so," he added.

Referring to the goals of the 'Century of Türkiye,' he expressed that the country is preparing on the axis of strong women, strong families, and strong Türkiye.

"Strong families guarantee our survival as a nation and state and our future," he said.

Reiterating how Türkiye went further on women's rights, he said, "We have made positive discrimination in favor of women, especially freedom for the headscarf, a constitutional rule."

Related Turkish First Lady celebrates International Women's Day

Women in Gaza

Turkish President Erdogan also criticised those who do not take action against 'Israel's genocidal policies'. However, they give 'lessons of rights, law to rest of humanity' as the war in Gaza enters into its 154th day.

Around 60,000 pregnant women in Gaza are suffering from malnutrition and dehydration due to Israel’s war against the enclave, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said on the eve of International Women's Day.

It added that women make up 49 percent of the population of Gaza, most of them in childbearing age, with about 5,000 women giving birth monthly in harsh, unsafe and unhealthy conditions as a result of shelling and displacement.

The Ministry also said the Israeli army has killed nearly 9,000 Palestinian women in the course of its devastating onslaught on the enclave.

Related Over 9,000 women killed, 60,000 pregnant in Gaza malnourished — ministry

"Türkiye in talks to ensure unity among Palestinians"