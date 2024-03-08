The European Union moved a step closer to banning products made from forced labour after negotiators reached an agreement on a law that supporters hope will help block imports from China involving the Uighur Muslim minority.

The bloc's draft text presented on Tuesday does not specifically mention China, but focuses on all products made from forced labour, including those made within the European Union.

Human rights groups say at least one million people, mostly members of Muslim minorities, have been incarcerated in China's northwestern Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region and face widespread abuses, including forced sterilisation of women and coerced labour.

Nearly 28 million people, including 3.3 million children, are in forced labour around the world, according to the International Labor Organization.

Under the new law, the European Commission must open investigations when there is suspicion of forced labour in a company's supply chains outside the EU.

Meanwhile, the EU's 27 member states will be expected to launch probes when the forced labour is suspected inside the bloc.

If the use of forced labour is proven, the relevant goods can be seized at the borders and withdrawn from the European market and online marketplaces.

Companies can be fined for any violations. Although the law does not set a minimum or maximum limit, officials said fines should be an amount that acts as a deterrent.

If a company removes forced labour from their supply chains, the banned products can return to the European market.