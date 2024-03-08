WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU closer to banning forced labour products linked to Uighurs and others
The new law aims to curb imports from any nation that uses forced labour, possibly including but not limited to China's northwestern Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.
EU closer to banning forced labour products linked to Uighurs and others
Security guards at a so-called vocational skills education center in Huocheng County in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
March 8, 2024

The European Union moved a step closer to banning products made from forced labour after negotiators reached an agreement on a law that supporters hope will help block imports from China involving the Uighur Muslim minority.

The bloc's draft text presented on Tuesday does not specifically mention China, but focuses on all products made from forced labour, including those made within the European Union.

Human rights groups say at least one million people, mostly members of Muslim minorities, have been incarcerated in China's northwestern Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region and face widespread abuses, including forced sterilisation of women and coerced labour.

Nearly 28 million people, including 3.3 million children, are in forced labour around the world, according to the International Labor Organization.

Under the new law, the European Commission must open investigations when there is suspicion of forced labour in a company's supply chains outside the EU.

RelatedTurkish police arrest 6 for allegedly informing Chinese intel on Uighurs

Meanwhile, the EU's 27 member states will be expected to launch probes when the forced labour is suspected inside the bloc.

If the use of forced labour is proven, the relevant goods can be seized at the borders and withdrawn from the European market and online marketplaces.

Companies can be fined for any violations. Although the law does not set a minimum or maximum limit, officials said fines should be an amount that acts as a deterrent.

If a company removes forced labour from their supply chains, the banned products can return to the European market.

RECOMMENDED

"The prevalence of forced labour products on our market is becoming ever more apparent, most notably with products made with Uighur forced labour. This is unacceptable," said EU lawmaker Maria Manuel Leitao Marques, who spearheaded the text through parliament.

RelatedChina sentences Muslim Uighur scholar to life in prison: rights group

"We can no longer turn a blind eye to what is happening in our supply chains," she said.

The US Congress in 2021 banned all imports from Xinjiang, unless companies in the region can prove that their production does not include forced labour.

The EU law, first proposed in 2022, will become official after formal adoption by the EU's 27 member states and parliament.

"We now urge member states to respect the deal... and finalise the new law as soon as possible," socialist EU lawmaker Raphael Glucksmann said.

"The EU is on track to ban products made with forced labour from our market," the EU's most senior trade official, Valdis Dombrovskis, said on social media.

"This will now require careful and effective implementation," he said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump praises new Honduras leader after talks in US
Thailand heads to polls to elect parliament, change constitution
Washington Post CEO out after sweeping job cuts
Japan votes in elections as Premier Takaichi seeks fresh mandate
Saudi Arabia condemns deadly paramilitary RSF attacks on hospital, civilians in Sudan
Coordinated attacks: Illegal Israeli settlers beat, injure Palestinians across occupied West Bank
Turkish first lady and Jordan’s queen reaffirm bonds in Istanbul
3rd Türkiye–China business conference held in Istanbul to boost trade
Back-to-back storms hit Spain’s Andalusia as government seeks emergency funds
Iraq receives 2,250 Daesh detainees from Syria
Syria and Saudi Arabia seal mega agreements in Damascus
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Istanbul
Spain unveils five measures to curb social media abuses, protect minors
Wave of attacks leaves 30 dead in Nigeria’s Benue state
US states court Turkish investors with pitch on low-cost energy, industry access