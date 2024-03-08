Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara will continue its efforts for “fair peace” between Russia and Ukraine.

"While we continue our solidarity with Ukraine, we will continue to endeavour to end the war with fair peace based on negotiations," Erdogan said on Friday at a joint news conference with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymr Zelenskyy in Istanbul.

“Türkiye is ready to host a peace summit in which Russia will also be present," he added.

He expressed that Türkiye will “strongly” support the reconstruction of the war-torn Ukraine.

Erdogan said the Black Sea Grain Initiative allowed nearly 33 million tons of grain to reach those in need, preventing a global food crisis, adding:

"We are pleased that our bilateral trade remains stable despite the war,"

"The entry into force of the free trade agreement (with Ukraine) as soon as possible will undoubtedly give a new impetus to our relations," the Turkish president stated.

During the press conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Türkiye and the Turkish people for their support for Kiev’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, saying that they achieved “serious humanitarian results.”