Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said the "dire situation" in Gaza "requires our urgent attention" and called for a ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian aid in the Palestinian enclave.

"The dire situation in Gaza requires our urgent attention as international community to stop the suffering of the innocent people," Fidan said on Friday ahead of his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department under the framework of the Türkiye-US Strategic Dialogue Mechanism.

"And they need immediate humanitarian assistance. So that's why we need to work hard together to make sure that we have a ceasefire and we have unhindered humanitarian assistance inside Gaza," said Fidan.

Blinken, for his part, said the maritime initiative announced by President Joe Biden on Thursday will be "critical" while highlighting the need to expand the land crossings into Gaza.

"We're also intensely focused on seeing if we can get a ceasefire with the release of hostages, the expansion of humanitarian assistance and an environment for working on an enduring resolution," he said.

Blinken added that the ball is in Hamas' court.

Bilateral and regional issues

The meeting came following high-level discussions between senior Turkish and US officials at the State Department, including a meeting between Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar and US Deputy Secretary Kurt Campbell on early Friday.

Fidan arrived in Washington Thursday and met White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and some Congress members, including Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ben Cardin.