WORLD
3 MIN READ
India deports Myanmar nationals who fled fighting between junta and rebels
77 Myanmar nationals, including 51 women and five children, were to be repatriated between March 8 and 11.
India deports Myanmar nationals who fled fighting between junta and rebels
FILE PHOTO: People who fled from Myanmar at a temporary distribution centre at Farkawn village near the India-Myanmar border, in the northeastern state of Mizoram, India. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
March 8, 2024

India has begun deporting dozens of Myanmar nationals who had fled a recent surge in fighting between the ruling junta and rebels in a border region, a top state official said.

"First batch of Myanmar nationals who entered India illegally deported today," N Biren Singh, chief minister of Manipur state which borders Myanmar, said in a post on social media platform X, without providing specific numbers.

A confidential government order seen by AFP news agency said 77 Myanmar nationals, including 51 women and five children, were to be repatriated between March 8 and 11.

"Although India is not signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, it has given shelter & aid to those fleeing the crisis in Myanmar on humanitarian grounds with a systematic approach," Singh said.

Thousands of civilians have fled the fighting in Myanmar, crossing into India's remote northeastern state of Manipur.

Singh posted a video showing the Myanmar nationals, mostly women and children, being sent away.

The deportation comes a month after the Indian government called for an immediate end to a free movement border agreement with Myanmar that allowed residents living in border zones to venture a short distance into their neighbouring nation's territory without a visa.

RECOMMENDED

India is also erecting a 1,643-kilometre-long (1,020-mile) fence along the porous border with Myanmar through remote jungles and snow-capped Himalayan peaks.

Many in the border zones, including Manipur, share close cultural and religious ties with people in Myanmar.

RelatedChina, Myanmar crisis to dominate ASEAN summit

More than 200 people have been killed since last May in Manipur in clashes between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and mainly Christian Kuki community.

Many of those who have fled to India from Myanmar share ethnic ties with the Kukis.

Parts of Myanmar near the Indian border have seen frequent clashes since Arakan Army (AA) fighters attacked security forces in November, ending a ceasefire that had largely held since a 2021 military coup.

Hundreds of soldiers were among those who had fled Myanmar and crossed over to India to escape the fighting.

RelatedThousands seek to flee Myanmar after military service announcement
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump praises new Honduras leader after talks in US
Thailand heads to polls to elect parliament, change constitution
Washington Post CEO out after sweeping job cuts
Japan votes in elections as Premier Takaichi seeks fresh mandate
Saudi Arabia condemns deadly paramilitary RSF attacks on hospital, civilians in Sudan
Coordinated attacks: Illegal Israeli settlers beat, injure Palestinians across occupied West Bank
Turkish first lady and Jordan’s queen reaffirm bonds in Istanbul
3rd Türkiye–China business conference held in Istanbul to boost trade
Back-to-back storms hit Spain’s Andalusia as government seeks emergency funds
Iraq receives 2,250 Daesh detainees from Syria
Syria and Saudi Arabia seal mega agreements in Damascus
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Istanbul
Spain unveils five measures to curb social media abuses, protect minors
Wave of attacks leaves 30 dead in Nigeria’s Benue state
US states court Turkish investors with pitch on low-cost energy, industry access