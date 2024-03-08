A Turkish court remanded in custody six of the seven suspects held earlier this week for selling information to Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, security sources has said.

The Istanbul prosecutor's office had conducted the investigation, and requested the court for the arrest of the suspects.

While six suspects were arrested, one was released but put under judicial control on Friday.

Related Türkiye detains 33 people suspected of spying for Israel's Mossad

Leaking information to Mossad

One of the suspects captured in the joint operation on Tuesday was identified as Hamza Turhan Ayberk, a former civil servant and a private detective, the sources said, adding that Mossad contacted Ayberk through an operative codenamed Victoria.

Turkish intelligence agency MIT established that he was leaking information to Mossad in exchange for money.

He had formed a team of people, including public officers, to provide information to Israel, and had also compiled information on Middle Eastern individuals and companies in Türkiye.