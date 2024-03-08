US President Joe Biden 's growing frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to mount, with the Democrat captured on a hot mic saying that he and the Israeli leader will need to have a "come to Jesus meeting", which is an American expression for having a blunt conversation.

The comments by Biden came as he spoke with Senator Michael Bennet, on the floor of the House chamber following Thursday night's State of the Union address.

In the exchange, Bennet urges the president to keep pressing Netanyahu on growing humanitarian concerns in Gaza. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were also part of the brief conversation.

Biden then responds using Netanyahu's nickname, saying, "I told him, Bibi, and don't repeat this, but you and I are going to have a 'come to Jesus' meeting."

An aide to the president then speaks quietly into the president's ear, appearing to alert Biden that microphones remained on as he worked the room.

"I'm on a hot mic here," Biden says after being alerted. "Good. That’s good."

On Friday, when asked, in the wake of the recorded comments, if Netanyahu needed to do more to let in relief to the besieged Palestinian territory amid UN warnings of looming famine, Biden remarked, "Yes he does."

Despite his public concerns over Israel's conduct of the war, the Biden administration continues to flood arms into Israel, with the White House reportedly greenlighting over 100 military sales — includingprecision-guided munitions, bunker busters, small-diameter bombs, and other lethal weaponry — to Tel Aviv since its invasion of Gaza.

The approval of those sales by Biden invoking emergency authority has sometimes bypassed the US Congress, drawing public scrutiny.