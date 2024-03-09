WORLD
Biden responds to Trump's call for debate ahead of elections
US President Biden does not rule out debating with his rival Donald Trump before presidential election on November 5.
Trump and Biden answer question duringfinal presidential debate at Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville on October 22, 2020. [File] / Others
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
March 9, 2024

US President Joe Biden has appeared open to debating Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after Trump challenged the Democrat to debates "anytime, anywhere, anyplace."

"It depends on his behavior," Biden said on Friday.

The comment, made to reporters as he departed Washington for Philadelphia, meant that he did not rule out debating Trump before the presidential election on November 5.

In presidential election years the Commission on Presidential Debates usually organises and stages three debates. In the 2020 contest between Biden and Trump, the two men debated twice but a third encounter was canceled.

'ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!'

Two years ago the Republican National Committee voted to pull out of the commission's debates, following complaints from Trump about the timing of the events, debate formats and the selection of moderators.

But on Wednesday Trump posted a challenge to Biden on his Truth Social media platform.

"It is important for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate issues that are so vital to American, and the American people," Trump wrote. "Therefore, I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!"

Trump refused to participate in any debates when he had challenges to the Republican presidential nomination.

SOURCE:Reuters
