US President Joe Biden has appeared open to debating Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after Trump challenged the Democrat to debates "anytime, anywhere, anyplace."

"It depends on his behavior," Biden said on Friday.

The comment, made to reporters as he departed Washington for Philadelphia, meant that he did not rule out debating Trump before the presidential election on November 5.

In presidential election years the Commission on Presidential Debates usually organises and stages three debates. In the 2020 contest between Biden and Trump, the two men debated twice but a third encounter was canceled.

'ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!'