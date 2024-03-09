Guy Philippe, who helped lead a coup in Haiti in 2004 and returned to the Caribbean island last year after serving a prison sentence in the US, has demanded the resignation of the country's prime minister.

He wants to be the country's president.

"He [Prime Minister Ariel Henry] should resign," Philippe, a 56-year-old former police chief, said in an interview with Reuters over Zoom from Haiti on Friday. "I think he should stay where he is now....and let Haitians decide their fate."

Asked if he wanted to be president, Philippe said: "Yes! I'm going into politics. I was a senator, I've been elected by my people, I will go again in elections."

The former coup leader stressed that he would seek to put his country's relationship with powers like the US, France and Canada on a more equal footing and criticised the international backing that he said had kept Henry in power.

"If Haiti is where it is now, it's partly because of them," he said. "We are not enemies, we don't hate United States, we don't hate France or Canada... We know we need their help, we know Haiti is a poor country, but at least we would like to receive this help with dignity."

Asked if he thought there would be a civil war in Haiti, as one gang leader warned this week, Philippe said: "No... I know the Americans who are deciding everything here will be wise enough to understand that Haitians want some kind of change."

Brink of collapse

Months of violence have pushed the government in Haiti to the brink of collapse, with increasingly powerful gangs demanding the resignation of PM Henry who remains outside the country, seemingly unable or unwilling to return.

Henry's spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The PM left Haiti last week to secure Kenya's leadership for a long-delayed UN-backed security mission he first requested in 2022 to help fight the gangs. He is believed to still be in Puerto Rico, where he arrived on Tuesday.

Philippe said his conviction would not get in the way of his political future, citing the experiences of former South African leader Nelson Mandela, former Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.