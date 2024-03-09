WORLD
2 MIN READ
Morocco bans French publication with offensive cartoons of Prophet Muhammad
Moroccan law prohibits distribution of foreign prints and foreign periodicals, if they contain insults to Islam.
Morocco bans French publication with offensive cartoons of Prophet Muhammad
Magazines and newspapers in Western countries publish cartoons deemed offensive to the prophet under the pretext of freedom of expression,/ Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
March 9, 2024

Morocco has banned the distribution of a French magazine containing cartoons deemed offensive to Prophet Muhammad, a government source told Anadolu.

The source, who did not want to be named, said that the ban was imposed on the latest issue of the Marianne magazine dated Feb. 29.

He said the issue "will not be allowed to be distributed in all regions of the kingdom because it contains cartoons offensive to the Prophet."

The press and publication law allows Moroccan authorities to ban the distribution of foreign publications if they contain insults to the Islamic religion, he said.

RECOMMENDED

Article 31 of the press and publication law states that "permission may not be granted for the distribution of foreign prints and foreign periodicals, if they contain insults to the Islamic religion."

Magazines and newspapers in France and other Western countries publish cartoons deemed offensive to the prophet under the pretext of freedom of expression, which arouses widespread discontent and protests in the Arab and Islamic worlds.

RelatedIran closes French institute in response to Charlie Hebdo cartoons
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent