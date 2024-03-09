Morocco has banned the distribution of a French magazine containing cartoons deemed offensive to Prophet Muhammad, a government source told Anadolu.

The source, who did not want to be named, said that the ban was imposed on the latest issue of the Marianne magazine dated Feb. 29.

He said the issue "will not be allowed to be distributed in all regions of the kingdom because it contains cartoons offensive to the Prophet."

The press and publication law allows Moroccan authorities to ban the distribution of foreign publications if they contain insults to the Islamic religion, he said.