WORLD
2 MIN READ
Voting for Pakistan presidential election kicks off
The ruling coalition has nominated former President Asif Ali Zardari while the opposition Sunni Ittehad Council, home to lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai.
Voting for Pakistan presidential election kicks off
Voting started at 10 am local time (0500 GMT) on Saturday at the National Assembly building in Islamabad. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
March 9, 2024

Voting for Pakistan’s presidential election between two candidates, including former President Asif Ali Zardari, has begun.

Voting started at 10 am local time (0500 GMT) on Saturday at the National Assembly building in Islamabad and all provincial assembly buildings in provincial capitals and will continue until 4 pm.

Lawmakers will elect a new president to a five-year term.

The ruling coalition has nominated Zardari while the opposition Sunni Ittehad Council, new home to lawmakers belonging to jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, has nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai, a veteran politician from southwestern Balochistan province.

Zardari, 68, the widower of two-time Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, served as president from 2008 to 2013.

RECOMMENDED

He was the first-ever democratically-elected president to complete his tenure in the 75-year history of the South Asian Muslim country.

Incumbent president Alvi gave a farewell guard of honour on Friday as his tenure ended in September but he continued to serve because of the absence of elected parliamentarians.

Alvi was elected in September 2018 after Khan formed government in the centre.

RelatedPakistan's elections: Candidates, public sentiment and what is at stake
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent