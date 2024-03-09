Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has emphasised the necessity of achieving a lasting ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza, and advocated for initiating discussions toward a two-state resolution between Palestine and Israel.

"It has become an indispensable responsibility to end this great tragedy and massacre experienced by our Gazan brothers as soon as possible and to ensure that concrete steps are taken towards this end," Fidan told Turkish reporters at a news conference in Washington on Friday.

Fidan is on a two-day visit to the US to meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss relations, regional and international issues, particularly the situation in Gaza.

A Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism meeting was held during his visit and Fidan met high-level US officials, including US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Benjamin Cardin, the chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Phil Gordon, National Security Advisor to US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Fidan said Türkiye shared views on the urgent need for humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"Such a level of consensus has never been achieved in any event in the world," said Fidan, adding some countries, like Türkiye, want an uninterrupted permanent ceasefire.

'Blind and deaf'

Fidan said international organisations, especially the UN, and many countries feel obliged to do something about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

He said the US’s approach to establishing a temporary port in Gaza to get aid was a result of the reaction by the international community.

"Because this is not only a heavy burden on the conscience, but also appears to be a fuse that will mobilise and ignite the countries' own societies in an unexpected way," he said.

The minister added some countries are "blind and deaf" when it comes to Israeli actions.

"The deliberate murder of more than 30,000 innocent civilians in Gaza, of course, represents a new point in oppression," he said, and the continuation of the crisis is an "unbearable reality."

Israel launched a destructive military campaign in Gaza in response to an October 7 attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, which Tel Aviv said killed less than 1,200 people.

More than 30,000 Palestinians have since been killed with the majority of the 2.3 million residents displaced and many starving amid a worsening humanitarian catastrophe.

US support of PKK

The US continues to support the YPG/PKK terror organisation in Syria, Fidan said.

"We once again underlined our dissatisfaction with the relations with the YPG in Syria and the strategic danger this poses between the two countries and the two NATO partners," he added.

Fidan emphasised that he clearly conveyed to his interlocutors that the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye, is still a threat and that the US needs to take a step in this regard.

Türkiye will continue to fight against all terrorist groups that pose a threat to the country within or outside its borders within the framework of legitimate national and international law, Fidan said.

"No one can stop us from doing this," he added.

Security corridor along Syrian border

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated Wednesday that Türkiye is resolute in its fight against terrorism.