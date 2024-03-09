Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent troops to rescue more than 250 pupils kidnapped by gunmen from a school in the country's northwest in one of the largest mass abductions in three years.

"I have received briefing from security chiefs on the two incidents, and I am confident that the victims will be rescued," Tinubu said in a statement on Friday ordering armed forces to track down the kidnappers.

"Nothing else is acceptable to me and the waiting family members of these abducted citizens. Justice will be decisively administered."

The Kaduna state attack was the second mass kidnapping in a week in Africa's most populous country, where heavily armed criminal gangs on motorbikes target victims in villages and schools and along highways in the hunt for ransom payments.

Local government officials in Kaduna state confirmed the kidnapping attack on Thursday, but did not provide figures as they said they were still working out how many children had been abducted.

At least one person was shot dead during the attack, local residents said.

"I have received strong assurances from the President and National Security Adviser that no stone will be left unturned to bring back the children," state governor Uba Sani said on social media platform X.

Pleading for help with security

Sani Abdullahi, a teacher at the GSS Kuriga school in Chikun district, said staff managed to escape with many students when the gunmen, referred to by locals as "bandits", attacked early on Thursday firing in the air.