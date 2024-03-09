Serb communities in parts of Kosovo are struggling to get their hands on dinars, jeopardising the salaries, pensions and social security payments that thousands there get from Belgrade.

Frustrations are spiking more than a month after a controversial new rule made the euro the only legal currency in Kosovo, effectively outlawing the use of the Serbian dinar.

The move sparked anger in Belgrade, which does not recognise Kosovo's independence and continues to finance a parallel health, education and social security system for Serbs there.

But the Kosovo government has repeatedly blocked currency shipments at the border, hoping to choke off the supply of cash that authorities claim is the lifeblood for organised crime groups across the north where most Serbs live.

Kosovo's roughly 100,000 Serbs have clung tight to the dinar since a brutal late-1990s war between Serbia and ethnic Albanian insurgents saw Serbian troops and government personnel withdraw from the breakaway province that declared independence in 2008.

Those living near the northern border with Serbia have greater connections to Serbian government institutions and still have access to a trickle of dinars.

But it is much harder for enclaves further from the frontier already more integrated into the Kosovo system.

'Freakish decisions'

In Gracanica home to a 14th-century Orthodox church seen as a spiritual and political stronghold for generations of Serbs, the dinar regulation has been hitting the surrounding community hard.

Long lines have been forming at Serbia's Postal Savings Bank, the only place where Serbs could receive pension payments and salaries for work in Serbian institutions in the area.