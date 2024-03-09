TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's 1st neuroscience research centre opens in Ankara
Neuroscience and Neurotechnology Centre of Excellence aims to actively engage in neuroscience and neurotechnology research globally, says centre's head Hayrunnisa Bolay Belen.
The system, which can obtain detailed brain images and is the first of its kind in Türkiye, is critical for measuring brain activity. / Photo: AA / AA
March 9, 2024

Türkiye's first multidisciplinary neuroscience centre, the Neuroscience and Neurotechnology Centre of Excellence (NOROM), is poised to play a pivotal role in safeguarding and enhancing brain health, aiming to pioneer innovative approaches to combat various diseases, including Alzheimer's, autism, and migraine, making a substantial impact on medical advancements in this field.

NOROM head Hayrunnisa Bolay Belen at a press briefing in Ankara provided details about the centre on Saturday, which was established in collaboration with Gazi University and Middle East Technical University in Ankara.

Using Siemens Healthineers' MRI system, NOROM aims to advance brain research in Türkiye.

The system, which can obtain detailed brain images and is the first of its kind in Türkiye, is critical for measuring brain activity, understanding the interactions between brain regions, and diagnosing, treating, and researching brain diseases.

NOROM and Siemens Healthineers Türkiye are preparing to sign a research contract to contribute to the development of medical imaging technology in the near future.

Leading hub for researchers worldwide

Belen said the centre will attract researchers from all over the world.

Despite being a "very new centre," with infrastructure that can be preferred by the "best in different parts" of the world, she emphasised that NOROM aims to actively engage in neuroscience and neurotechnology research globally.

“We prioritise discovering molecular, biochemical, imaging and electrophysiological fingerprints specific to neuropsychiatric disorders and brain diseases and defining new treatment targets,” she added.

NOROM aspires to be a "leading hub" for researchers worldwide, attracting talent through its mission, infrastructure, and diverse research opportunities, Belen pointed out.

