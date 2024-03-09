President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Türkiye has dispatched some 40,000 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Palestine's Gaza through 19 aircraft and seven civilian aid vessels so far.

Another vessel belonging to the Turkish Red Crescent, carrying 3,000 tonnes of aid and dispatched a day earlier, is expected to reach Egypt's Al-Arish port on Sunday, Erdogan told the general assembly meeting of the Istanbul-based Knowledge Dissemination Foundation on Saturday.

“We will increase the amount of aid throughout the (Muslim holy) month of Ramadan,” he added.

At the very beginning of his speech, Erdogan said that the developments in Gaza since October 7 have gone beyond what can be tolerated, stressing Türkiye's dedication to ensuring that those “mass murderers,” already judged by humanity's conscience, are held responsible under international law.

He also expressed regret over the failure of the Islamic world, with a population of approximately 2 billion, to fulfil its duty of true “brotherhood to the Palestinian people.”