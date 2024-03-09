TÜRKİYE
Netanyahu is Nazi of our time like Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin: Erdogan
Developments in Gaza since October 7 have gone beyond what can be tolerated, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan, stressing Türkiye's dedication to ensuring that those “mass murderers,” are held responsible under international law.
March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Türkiye has dispatched some 40,000 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Palestine's Gaza through 19 aircraft and seven civilian aid vessels so far.

Another vessel belonging to the Turkish Red Crescent, carrying 3,000 tonnes of aid and dispatched a day earlier, is expected to reach Egypt's Al-Arish port on Sunday, Erdogan told the general assembly meeting of the Istanbul-based Knowledge Dissemination Foundation on Saturday.

“We will increase the amount of aid throughout the (Muslim holy) month of Ramadan,” he added.

At the very beginning of his speech, Erdogan said that the developments in Gaza since October 7 have gone beyond what can be tolerated, stressing Türkiye's dedication to ensuring that those “mass murderers,” already judged by humanity's conscience, are held responsible under international law.

He also expressed regret over the failure of the Islamic world, with a population of approximately 2 billion, to fulfil its duty of true “brotherhood to the Palestinian people.”

'Nazis of our time'

Erdogan also likened Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his administration to the “Nazis of our time, alongside Hitler, Mussolini, and Stalin,” due to the “humanitarian crimes they committed in Gaza.”

Flouting the provisional ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Israel continues its onslaught on Gaza where at least 30,960 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 72,524 injured since October 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85 percent of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the ICJ. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

