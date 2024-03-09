Türkiye and the United States have agreed on the significance of ending Israel's war against Palestine's Gaza, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said in a statement released after a meeting between foreign ministers Hakan Fidan and Antony Blinken.

“Türkiye, US in joint statement emphasise the importance of finding a way to end the conflict in Gaza, and to immediately overcome the humanitarian crisis,” the ministry said on Saturday following the seventh meeting of the US-Türkiye Strategic Mechanism in Washington.

The statement added that the countries relaunched the Türkiye-US Counterterrorism Consultations to “expand cooperation against terrorism that threatens both countries' national security.”