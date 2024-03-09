Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the continuation of deceptive tactics aimed at deflecting attention from alleged crimes.

Altun said on Saturday in a statement on social media platform X that no amount of misinformation could conceal the historical atrocities committed against innocent civilians under Netanyahu's leadership, branding him as a disgrace to his country.

"Netanyahu is at it again, lashing out at our country to cover up his crimes. There is no amount of lying, disinformation, and deception that can conceal the historic massacres he’s committed against innocent civilians. History has already judged him as the most disastrous leader for this region as well as for his own country.", Altun posted.

Altun drew a stark contrast between leaders who prioritise peace and prosperity, citing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as an exemplary figure working tirelessly to improve citizens' lives and foster good relations with neighbours.

He emphasised Erdogan's commitment to truth and justice on the global stage, recognising the historic responsibility that comes with leadership.