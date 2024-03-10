TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye proposes to kickstart peace process in Russia-Ukraine war: Pope
"I believe that those who see the situation, think about their people, and have the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate are stronger,” Pope Francis says.
Türkiye proposes to kickstart peace process in Russia-Ukraine war: Pope
He emphasised the crucial need not to delay talks before the situation further deteriorates. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
March 10, 2024

Türkiye has put forth a proposal to kickstart the peace process between Russia and Ukraine, Pope Francis has said.

He emphasised on Saturday the crucial need not to delay talks before the situation further deteriorates.

"I believe that those who see the situation, think about their people, and have the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate are stronger,” he told Swiss media.

“Today, with the help of international powers, negotiation is possible. Negotiation is a courageous expression. When you are defeated, when you see things are not going well, you need to have the courage to negotiate. You hesitate, but how will this war end with how many deaths?

RECOMMENDED

"We need to look for a country to mediate. Today, there are many countries willing to mediate in the war in Ukraine, for example. Türkiye made a proposal to initiate the process. Do not hesitate to negotiate before things get worse,” he said.

Francis, who said he talks with the Catholic community in Gaza that is under Israeli attack every day, noted that leaders tell him about their experiences and describe it as a war.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent