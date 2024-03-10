The death toll from flash flooding and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra has risen to 21, an official has said, with six people still missing.

Torrential rains on Thursday triggered the disaster in Pesisir Selatan regency in the West Sumatra province, with more than 75,000 people forced to evacuate.

"As of Sunday, 21 people were found dead and six people remained missing," Fajar Sukma, an official from West Sumatra disaster mitigation agency, told AFP by phone on Sunday.

A village located on a hillside in the Sutera subdistrict was struck hard, with aro und 200 families in the area left isolated after a landslide followed by flash flooding, Fajar said.

A local official earlier put the death toll at 18 with five missing.

Rescuers were searching for the missing on Sunday as authorities focused their operation on three areas affected by the disasters, local search and rescue official Abdul Malik said.

"Today’s search involves around 150 people from disaster organisations in West Sumatra," Abdul said in a statement.