Along with cumbersome border checks and relentless Israeli bombardment, the humanitarian response in war-ravaged Gaza faces a new challenge: a de facto freeze on visas for many international aid workers.

Israeli authorities have stopped issuing new visas or renewing old ones for foreign employees of international NGOs, most of whom occupy senior positions, according to three senior humanitarian officials and a body representing more than 80 groups.

As of Thursday, 57 aid workers' visas had expired since the war broke out on October 7, while 42 more "will expire in the coming few weeks", said Faris Arouri, director of the Association of International Development Agencies (AIDA), whose members work in the Palestinian territories.

At least 50 requests for new visas — for staffers ramping up the response to worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza and the occupied West Bank — have gone nowhere, Arouri said.

"The total is close to 150 positions that we urgently need as of two months ago, not tomorrow," Arouri said.

"We see it as part and parcel of a larger-scale Israeli blockade on aid operations and humanitarian aid both in the West Bank and Gaza."

The United Nations has also been affected, with scores of visa applications currently "unanswered", a UN official told AFP, requesting anonymity given the sensitivity of the issue.

Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat told AFP there was "a change of procedures... regarding the issuing of visas to the NGOs" and that the issue "will be resolved in the near future".

'Grey zone'

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an October 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which some 1,200 people were killed.

More than 31,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and over 72,600 others injured by Israel's military attacks.

Grim reports of Palestinians subsisting on leaves and animal fodder as children succumb to malnutrition have focused attention on dramatic shortages of food aid, to say nothing of medicine and other essentials.

While no one believes granting visas to international aid workers would immediately alleviate suffering in Gaza, the visa freeze has left 15 organisations without country directors in Israel, Arouri said, making what little work they can do even more difficult.

Work visas for international NGOs require a recommendation letter from Israel's Ministry of Welfare and Social Affairs, which has not issued any since August, three senior humanitarian officials told AFP.

After the October 7 attack, the ministry said it would not be able to issue new recommendation letters, but foreign aid workers were granted a blanket visa extension until February 8, the officials said.