Polls have officially opened in Portugal’s early general election which could see the country join a shift to the right across Europe after eight years of Socialist rule.

The election, with 10.8 million registered voters, is set against a backdrop of corruption and economic hardship that have eroded faith in moderate mainstream parties and could push a significant number of voters into the arms of a radical right populist party.

The country’s last general elections were held in 2022, but the political scene changed radically after a major corruption scandal triggered long-time Socialist president Antonio Costa to resign in November.

Costa, who won a sweeping majority in the 2022 vote, has not been charged. But members of his inner circle are being investigated for malfeasance, corruption and influence peddling related to lithium, hydrogen and data centre concessions.

Indeed, corruption has become a massive campaign issue.

Corruption cases

Not only is former Socialist Prime Minister Jose Socrates facing a high-profile graft trial, but since the snap elections were called, the top two Social Democratic Party (PSD) officials in the islands of Madeira had to resign over alleged corruption.

PSD is a centre-right party. In this election, it is running under the banner of the Democratic Alliance (AD), alongside other conservative parties.

With both of Portugal’s main parties grappling with charges of mismanagement, the far-right party Chega has gained momentum.

While Chega is not a leading party, a poll by the Catholic University for media outlets RTP, Antena 1 and Publico published on Friday suggests that the far-right party will more than double or even triple its past results.